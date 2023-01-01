Golden Hour
Golden Hour is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Sunset Sherbet Bx1 x Blue Lotus. Like its namesake, Golden Hour has golden pistils crawling over deep, icy violet buds. It tastes both sweet and spicy, with an earthy aroma and a hint of Sherbet creaminess. Perfect for the end of day, Golden Hour imbues a mellow buzz best suited for couch chilling and deep conversations; medical patients who need help with nausea and multiple sclerosis may also benefit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Hour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Golden HourOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Golden Hour products near you
Similar to Golden Hour near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—