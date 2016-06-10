ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 20 reviews

Golden Panda

aka Golden Panda Bear, Panda

Golden Panda

Gold Panda is a cross between Golden Pineapple and Gold Nugget. This sativa-dominant hybrid has the earthiness and trichome production of Girl Scout Cookies, with light green buds that pack rich tropical and spicy notes. Like other Kush derivatives, this strain is built to fight physical discomfort, showing powerful body effects stilted by a luminous mental state brought forward by its recessive Jack Herer genetics. 

15 people reported 138 effects
Happy 73%
Relaxed 66%
Uplifted 60%
Creative 46%
Euphoric 40%
Stress 33%
Migraines 33%
Fatigue 26%
Headaches 20%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 53%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

20

Lineage

Strain parent
Golden Pineapple
parent
Strain
Golden Panda

