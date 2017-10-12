Golden Tiger is a resinous flower created from two Thai strains and two separate Malawi cuts. Bred by Ace Seeds, this pure sativa flower is a complex blend of Koh Chang Thai and Hmong Thai crossed with Malawi and 3rd Generation Malawi. This powerful sativa is not for beginners, as it offers long-lasting stimulating effects often with a potent psychedelic bent. With a terpene profile that is bright with notes of floral spice and tart lemon, its vigorous physical and mental effects make this a sativa of the highest caliber. This strain’s long sativa lineage comes with a long 11 to 14 week flowering time.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Pancakesauce
catarinamillsap
aaronpaw
mattius457
shotcaller2112
Find Golden Tiger nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Golden Tiger nearby.
Lineage
Products with Golden Tiger
Hang tight. We're looking for Golden Tiger nearby.