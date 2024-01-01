stock photo similar to Gorilla Candy
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Gorilla Candy

Gorilla Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papa’s Candy and GG4. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Gorilla Candy is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Gorilla Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorilla Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gorilla Candy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gorilla Candy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight