Gorilla Goo
Gorilla Goo effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Goo potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Goo is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, tingly, and hungry. Gorilla Goo has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Goo, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gorilla Goo sensations
Gorilla Goo helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
