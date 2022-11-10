Gorilla Pie
Gorilla Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Gorilla Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Pie is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, giggly, and euphoric. Gorilla Pie has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gorilla Pie sensations
Gorilla Pie helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
