Hybrid

Grandi Candi

Grandi Candi is a strain from Oakland’s Grandiflora Genetics that won’t rot your teeth. It combines some obscure strains, Lemon Cherry Gelato x (E85 x Doggie Bag), for a balanced hybrid smoke that satisfies any sweet tooth. Grandi Candi buds grow compact in a bright purple that can even veer pink, with green accents and stringy orange hairs; heavy trichomes also give them a wet, shiny look. Like a bag of Skittles, the Grandi Candi palate can range from sweet to sour terps, apple to cherry with diesel undernotes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Candi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

