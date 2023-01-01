Grandi Guava
Grandi Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Gelato. This indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora creation that offers a fruity and cheesy aroma and flavor, with hints of tropical guava and creamy blue cheese. Grandi Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandi Guava effects include uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandi Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Grandiflora, Grandi Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is b-caryophyllene. The average price of Grandi Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. This strain is a tasty mood booster that leaves users relaxed and ready to rest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grandi GuavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grandi Guava products near you
Similar to Grandi Guava near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—