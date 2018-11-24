ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Grandma Anderson's Cookies
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Grandma Anderson’s Cookies

Grandma Anderson’s Cookies

Bred by Humboldt’s Redwood Roots Family, Grandma Anderson’s Cookies was created by crossing an unknown Kush with GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid smells like fresh cookies with sweet citrus undertones, while the flavor offers a smooth, earthy sweetness with sharp chocolate notes. The high is heavy and slow, making it a perfect strain for relaxing your mind after a long day of work. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for brettsnotbad
Member since 2018
Grandma Anderson's Cookies by Lazy BeeGardens, some of the best outdoor grow I've ever smoked. Runnerup for the best indica hyprid at the Dope Cup, its a delicious cookies strain with a nice kushy body and feel. Sweet, doughy flavor, very dense buds. If i were to describe the body high, i'd say lik...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for McDanks207
Member since 2017
This can compete neck and neck with the likes of 9lb Hammer and Mendo Breath. Hands down the top 3 indoor Indica/Indica Dominant Hybrids I've ever had the pleasure of medicating with.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Grandma Anderson’s Cookies

