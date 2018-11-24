Bred by Humboldt’s Redwood Roots Family, Grandma Anderson’s Cookies was created by crossing an unknown Kush with GSC. This indica-dominant hybrid smells like fresh cookies with sweet citrus undertones, while the flavor offers a smooth, earthy sweetness with sharp chocolate notes. The high is heavy and slow, making it a perfect strain for relaxing your mind after a long day of work.
