ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grandma’s Batch
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grandma’s Batch
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Grandma’s Batch

Grandma’s Batch

Grandma’s Batch by Purple Caper Seeds is a cross between Candyland and Girl Scout Cookies. This savory strain emits a sweet gas aroma while tasting sweet and doughy on the palate. The breeder has described the strain as “warm and fuzzy,” offering pleasant and relaxing physical effects suited to a day indoors. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for bdub16
Member since 2017
Hmm, great strain, smoked it in concentrate form, definitely had a buttery taste and gave a very strong euphoric rush shortly after ex-hale. Very glad this strain was recently added to leafly since i was looking for it a couple weeks back. Oh, and also can be called candy girl!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for blitzkriegzo
Member since 2017
This strain really does make you feel like you just ate a magical batch of grandma's cookies. This made me feel like I was a kid again. Euphoric and playful and just carefree. I didn't feel lazy or unmotivated either. This is a really good strain for depression or anxiety because it just really puts...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Cancerdoll
Member since 2017
Oh my goodness, just sampled a taste of Grandma's Batch for the first time & I must say I'm VERY impressed! A nice distracton & amazing releaf from chronic pain... I highly recommend this strain, it's an amazing product!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Find Grandma’s Batch nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grandma’s Batch nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Candyland
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Grandma’s Batch

Products with Grandma’s Batch

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grandma’s Batch nearby.