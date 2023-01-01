Grape Gushers
Grape Gushers is a hybrid cannabis bred by High Grade Farms and made from crossing GMO x Gelato. Grape Gushers gets its name from its strong grape aroma, paired with a creamy mouthfeel and gassy berry notes. It has big blocky buds in deep purple, coated in milky trichomes, green highlights and amber hairs. Grape Gushers has an immediate relaxed and euphoric effect. It won the Gold Indoor and Best in California Co-Dominant Terpene categories for its abundance of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
