Grape LA
Grape LA effects are mostly calming.
Grape LA potency is higher THC than average.
Grape LA is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Grapefruit. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and relaxed. Grape LA has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape LA, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grape LA strain effects
