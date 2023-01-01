stock photo similar to Grape Milkshake
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Grape Milkshake

Grape Milkshake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Purple Punch. This strain has a grape and vanilla flavor that resembles a creamy and fruity milkshake. Grape Milkshake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Milkshake effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Milkshake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Sonoran Roots, Grape Milkshake features flavors like grape, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grape Milkshake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grape Milkshake might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Milkshake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Grape Milkshake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Grape Milkshake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Grape Milkshake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Grape Milkshake strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight