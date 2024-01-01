Grape Noir
Grape Noir is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and GMO. This strain has a skunky and sweet flavor that resembles a grape milkshake with a hint of garlic. Grape Noir is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Noir effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Noir when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Sonoran Roots, Grape Noir features flavors like grape, vanilla, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grape Noir typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grape Noir might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Noir, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
