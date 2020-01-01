An early finishing cultivar from Gage Green Genetics, Grape Puff crosses their famous Grape Stomper with Joseph OG. It gets a heavy resin production from Grape Stomper while the Joseph OG brings forward a beautiful bud structure and high potency. Trichomes pack terpenes filled with syrupy grape notes in addition to orange, pineapple, peach, and vanilla undertones.
