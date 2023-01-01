Grape Stank
Grape Stank is a pungent hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Garlic Grove x Grape Gasoline. Compound Genetics breeds to win, and their Grape Stank carries the victory torch, with two iterations cinching victory at the 2023 Oregon Leaf Bowl. No need to wonder why when it reeks of a complex nose full of sweet berries, grape, gas, and astringent citrus and imparts unparalleled euphoria—beware a creeping couchlock. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Stank, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
