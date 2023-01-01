MAC Stomper
Mac Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Grape Stomper OG. This strain is a powerful and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Mac Stomper has a grape and citrus aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. Mac Stomper is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac Stomper effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by an unknown breeder, Mac Stomper features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a rare and limited edition offering from various brands that specialize in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
