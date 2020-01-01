Another addition to the Gage Green Group’s Private Collection, Leia OG is a cross of the famous Mazar x Blueberry OG and their powerhouse Grape Stomper OG. The goal of the cross is OG all the way, with a candy fuel aroma, dense buds, crazy trichome production, and an out-of-this-world high. Give Leia OG a shot if you’re looking for a strain that will make you laugh and float away.
