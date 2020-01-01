ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grapefruit Krush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grapefruit Krush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Grapefruit Krush

Grapefruit Krush

A strain that connects to classic California genetics, Grapefruit Krush by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a cross of Grapefruit and Bubba Kush. Its tight, dense buds put out a zesty citrus flavor with sweet, peppery undertones. Great as a social smoke, give this strain a try next time you’re out on an adventure with good friends.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Grapefruit Krush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Krush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Grapefruit Krush

Products with Grapefruit Krush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Krush nearby.

Most popular in