This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
182
Anonymous
420Hugo
lqdsl
Krispo
henryhale
Find Grapefruit Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Kush nearby.
Photos
Products with Grapefruit Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Kush nearby.