Grapple Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapple Pie.
Grapple Pie strain effects
Grapple Pie strain flavors
Grapple Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Grapple Pie reviews
T........0
December 21, 2025
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
If you see IT... Get It!! It tastes like grape soda and then it soothes your body and mind. Whatta Gr8 strain!!