Grapple Pie is a hybrid strain bred by Compound Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Apple Fritter x Grape Gasoline. This is a soothing nightcap of a strain, with tingling and happy effects that ease the consumer into the night; it may help with minor aches and stress. Grapple Pie perfectly blends acidic, citric apple notes with sweet grape, tinged with gasoline and hops; these plants produce dense, conical buds that range between green and purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapple Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.