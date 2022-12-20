Grease Gun
Grease Gun potency is higher THC than average.
Grease Gun is an Atlas Seeds hybrid strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue and Mythic OG. Grease Gun has the sticky, green blocky buds of its parents with a savory blend of pine, earth, and sour terps. Effects are fairly balanced, and expect THC in the 20% range.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grease Gun
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grease Gun products near you
Similar to Grease Gun near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—