Green Magic is an indica-dominant cross of Green Manalishi (Pacific G13 x G13/HP) and White Choco (White Russian x Chocolope) created by Amsterdam Genetics. This hybrid leans on the rich chocolatey aroma of White Choco while garnering G13’s legendary potency. While the physical intensity of Green Magic’s buzz can make some hearts race, the strain’s long-lasting and potent effects may make it a good choice for consumers suffering from chronic pain and sleeplessness.
