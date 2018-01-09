ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Magic
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Green Magic
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 9 reviews

Green Magic

Green Magic

Green Magic is an indica-dominant cross of Green Manalishi (Pacific G13 x G13/HP) and White Choco (White Russian x Chocolope) created by Amsterdam Genetics. This hybrid leans on the rich chocolatey aroma of White Choco while garnering G13’s legendary potency. While the physical intensity of Green Magic’s buzz can make some hearts race, the strain’s long-lasting and potent effects may make it a good choice for consumers suffering from chronic pain and sleeplessness. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for dakemon
Member since 2017
I had never heard of it, but let me tell ya..... this strain is not for beginners, make sure to note that. Its a very strong euphoria with a very strong pulling body high, which is amazing if you can handle it. I was so in tune with all of my senses, this may seem odd but I think my pupils were like...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheDrizzzle
Member since 2018
Stunning! Tastes and Smells amazingly sweet, mild and "apple-ly". Very alert, creative, euphoric, top of head high. As an everydayer for 30 years, this was a nice, surprisingly strong buzz off two bowls.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for ulie_love
Member since 2018
This is a really good hybrid for sativa smokers. The Indica keeps trying to pull you over to the dark side but the sativa is strong with the force. Probably would not recommend to new smokers in high amounts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DaVinci420
Member since 2015
to my opinion truly the most tastefull strain created by AC. (and they're all fucking tastefull) im currently growing one plant of this beauty and really looking forward to have a good batch of my favourite strain, too bad there isnt a lot of growing information on this perticually strain! but i am ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for STRWBRY
Member since 2017
Green Magic's hit appears out of nowhere, like magic. It has this very smooth opening that just leads to a hyper and strong high. This surprised me in a lot of ways and I love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Green Magic nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Magic nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
White Choco
parent
Strain
Green Magic

Products with Green Magic

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Magic nearby.