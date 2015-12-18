A cross between King Louis XIII and Mogwai (White Fire Alien OG and ’09 Cookies crossed with a secret strain), Gremlin is a hybrid strain that carries the sweet scent of cookie dough and earthy pine. Heavy-handed euphoria and physical relief melts through the body, dulling pain and insomnia while sharpening the appetite.
