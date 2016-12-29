GTO is a well-balanced hybrid that crosses parent strains Golden Goat and Triangle OG. The strain has a pungent, skunky aroma that can fill a room, but the exhale is sweet, earthy, and slightly tropical. Its effects are heady and talkative while exhibiting soothing warmth in the extremities. Enjoy GTO throughout the day to elevate mood, stimulate creativity and conversation, and curb depression.
