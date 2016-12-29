ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
GTO is a well-balanced hybrid that crosses parent strains Golden Goat and Triangle OG. The strain has a pungent, skunky aroma that can fill a room, but the exhale is sweet, earthy, and slightly tropical. Its effects are heady and talkative while exhibiting soothing warmth in the extremities. Enjoy GTO throughout the day to elevate mood, stimulate creativity and conversation, and curb depression. 

Avatar for ty2k7
Member since 2016
I'm a Indica smoker but one of my best Sativas strains is golden goat it has that right balance between head and body. So to hear they mixed it with triangle OG ..... I had the honeycomb concentrate out of my Vape pen and it was not disappointing it still had that balance of golden goat but just ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
GTO

