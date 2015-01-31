ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria

44 people reported 347 effects
Happy 68%
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 63%
Euphoric 61%
Giggly 43%
Depression 38%
Stress 34%
Pain 25%
Lack of appetite 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Gucci OG

New Strains Alert: Dank Schrader, Pineapple Purps, Gucci OG, White Fire 43, and Orange Cookies
