Gummibears
Gummibears potency is higher THC than average.
Gummibears is an autoflower, balanced hybrid strain bred by Atlas Seeds. It has the bright green buds of green gummy bears, and a citrus tang to match. The genetic cross of Mythic OG and Atlas Star create a cheesy, diesel kick on the inhale. Gummibears, like the candy, are good any time of the day, whether your itinerary is full or blank. At nearly 30% THC, this strain makes for a good time.
