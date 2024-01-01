stock photo similar to Gushcanna
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Gushcanna

Gushcanna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Tropicanna. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gushcanna is known for its sour fruit and pine flavor, created by Cannarado Genetics. Gushcanna is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gushcanna effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gushcanna when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Gushcanna features flavors like apple, apricot, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Gushcanna typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Gushcanna is also known as White Gushers or White Gusherz, and has a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gushcanna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gushcanna

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gushcanna products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gushcanna near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.