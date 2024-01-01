stock photo similar to Halle Berry
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blockberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Halle Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blockhead Buds, the average price of Halle Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Halle Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Halle Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Halle Berry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Halle Berry products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Halle Berry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight