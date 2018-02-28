ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hawaiian Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 74 reviews

Hawaiian Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.

Effects

Show all

53 people reported 445 effects
Uplifted 64%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 56%
Focused 52%
Euphoric 49%
Stress 45%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 32%
Inflammation 24%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

74

Show all

Avatar for SallySmokes
Member since 2013
This bright and happy mixture of Maui Waui and Blue Dreams makes my heart skip a beat! I. Am. In. Love. Quite seriously and literally with everything. With my boyfriend, with my dog, with the weed I just smoked, with this peanut butter and banana sandwich I'm eating (holy crap I am IN LOVE with this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for IndecisiveMrIndica
Member since 2016
Big fan of the CBD strains (typically indica) so I thought I'd try this for a change. Picked up the Moani Naturals 7.29 thc 12.22 cbd. Def no mental fog at all and or paranoia(usually sativa strains don't agree with me at all). Good balance between mind/body and certainly does help with chronic b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for iggy18
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite strains. I've never been uncomfortably high after smoking this, Which is something I'm always cautious of. I'd recommend it for new smokers and lightweights like myself. It's a very clear and light high, so you can remain active and functional. I think my favorite thing ab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for toolbelt_1
Member since 2016
This has to be the best strain ever! It just makes you feel relaxed, warm, comfortable and quiets your mind! I don't get that paranoid feeling or bad feeling like I have done something wrong like I did with other strains. It just makes you feel good, period! The reason I started smoking flower a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for soccermom
Member since 2015
This strain is perfect for the soccer mom or professional on the go. Relaxes your body, eases pain (amazingly well), and gives your spirit a slight lift. Very nice!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Hawaiian Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hawaiian Dream nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Dream

Products with Hawaiian Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hawaiian Dream nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Which cannabis strains are highest in CBD, according to lab data?
Which cannabis strains are highest in CBD, according to lab data?
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More

Most popular in