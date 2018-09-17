ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 211 reviews

Hawaiian Snow

Hawaiian Snow

A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles

 

Happy 66%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 45%
Stress 43%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian Haze
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Snow
Strain child
Hawaiian Cookies
child

8 rare cannabis strains worth searching high (and low) for
