  3. Blue Hawaiian
Hybrid

4.3 178 reviews

Blue Hawaiian

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 24 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 178 reviews

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a lookerits light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.

Effects

133 people reported 1053 effects
Happy 70%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 42%
Energetic 35%
Stress 39%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

178

Avatar for rcm5365
Member since 2014
I am typically only an indica smoker, but I saw this at my local dispensary and had to try it since it had blueberry in it. Let me just say this is excellent medication for depression, or lethargy. I medicated with .5g and noticed it made me upbeat, smile, and focused. After about 45 minutes into th...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for blazin520
Member since 2012
Not only was this my first time to Nature Med Inc., this was also my first time trying this strain, it was in a very nice pre-roll(free at that!). My husband who is a disabled veteran thought it was too heavy for him, after 3 hits of this lol, so I smoked most of it. I am a old school stoner from C...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Tempest83
Member since 2011
55% Indica, 45% Sativa tested at 18.9% THC. Best of both, unique cucumber like flavor.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DrRomanX
Member since 2015
Bring out the Bob Marley Box Set, add some SUN, and a Cool beverage and get ready for a Very Stoney trip through Music Bliss! Brought home my first bag of BHW and ended up listening to several straight hours of Music! You will sit back after a few tok's and go Whooa I am STONED! Very Heavy high! ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for tattooed11bravo
Member since 2015
This stuff is amazing. The taste and the effects are equally as impressive as the look. I have really bad anxiety, and this stuff was great for getting stuff done without thinking twice. It is a very calming energetic high, of that makes any sense. It helps some with my body pain. It makes walking a...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Hawaiian
First strain child
Sapphire Star
child
Second strain child
Sugar Cookie
child

Products with Blue Hawaiian

