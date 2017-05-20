ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 51 reviews

Hawaiian Skunk

aka The Real McCoy

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

Hawaiian Skunk

Hawaiian Skunk is an outdoor plant that offers high THC content (evidenced by dense crystals) with few growing difficulties. A cross between Hawaiian Indica and Skunk #1, this light green, poppy bud suggests the uplifting, sativa-dominant buzz it induces. The strain is commonly praised for its smell that borders between fruity and musky thanks to its balanced genetics.

40 people reported 300 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 32%
Stress 40%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 27%
Headaches 20%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 10%
Headache 5%

