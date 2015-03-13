ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 32 reviews

Hawaiian Cookies

aka Hawaiian GSC, Hawaiian Girl Scout Cookies

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 32 reviews

Hawaiian Cookies

Hawaiian Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Hawaiian Snow and Girl Scout Cookies that first entered the scene in 2014. From its Hawaiian Snow parent, Hawaiian Cookies inherits a tropical citrus aroma in a flavorful introduction to its potent euphoric effects. Happy, uplifting effects are following by a slight jolt of cerebral energy that lifts depression and stress while dulling pain, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its rounded bud structure and dark coloration further testify to this strain’s elite parent genetics.

Effects

22 people reported 151 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

32

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian Snow
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Cookies

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Hawaiian Cookies

Good Reads

New Strains Alert: Swiss Gold, Thor’s Hammer, Hawaiian Cookies, Blueberry Skunk, and More
