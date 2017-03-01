Hawaiian Sunrise is a mysterious Hawaiian strain acquired by Colorado Seed Inc. while preparing their robust roster for the mainland. This strain is the mother of Hibiscus Sunrise, another potent cut by Colorado Seed Inc. Although this plant has a notoriously light yield, the buds that mature on the stalks of this colorful and aromatic plant are worth the effort.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
bluevpfree
chi3fz3ro
sarafrupert
futuremyth
HAZAK
Find Hawaiian Sunrise nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hawaiian Sunrise nearby.
Photos
Products with Hawaiian Sunrise
Hang tight. We're looking for Hawaiian Sunrise nearby.