  3. Hawaiian Sunrise
Hybrid

4.1 9 reviews

Hawaiian Sunrise

Hawaiian Sunrise is a mysterious Hawaiian strain acquired by Colorado Seed Inc. while preparing their robust roster for the mainland. This strain is the mother of Hibiscus Sunrise, another potent cut by Colorado Seed Inc. Although this plant has a notoriously light yield, the buds that mature on the stalks of this colorful and aromatic plant are worth the effort.

Avatar for bluevpfree
Member since 2016
Happy, uplifting, mellow high. Still blazed 2 hours later. Eliminated my headache and backache. No munchies after!
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for chi3fz3ro
Member since 2017
Take me to Paradise Sweet Sweet Hawaiian Sunrise! Beautiful, Stanky and Feels Amazingly Floaty in the Head Instantly, Slight Headband. But you can still Concentrate. Slightly Melo Body Feeling. Very Potent. Fast Acting. Makes me wanna Dance to the music.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for sarafrupert
Member since 2016
a shorter lasting high but a very fun one, one of my happiest feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for futuremyth
Member since 2016
Was wishy-washy on this one at first but love it now. Great smell and taste, fun high.
EnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for HAZAK
Member since 2017
Compact yet very frosted buds. Biggest munchies ever! Cool buzz. Very euphoric.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
