Sativa

4.4 27 reviews

Haze Berry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Haze Berry

A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 20% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.

Effects

21 people reported 232 effects
Energetic 85%
Euphoric 76%
Happy 71%
Creative 66%
Relaxed 66%
Depression 42%
Stress 38%
Pain 33%
Fatigue 28%
Anxiety 28%
Dry mouth 47%
Anxious 19%
Paranoid 19%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 14%

Reviews

27

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Haze Berry

