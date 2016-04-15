A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 20% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.
