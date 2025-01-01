Head Hunter is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Tiki Madman from a genetic cross of Pablo’s Revenge x Ice Cream Cake Bx. A terpene profile of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene creates a rich aroma of citrus, vanilla, and gasoline. Head Hunter has uplifting, energetic effects suited to outdoor activities, artistic pursuits, or patients looking for help with fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ghost Riderz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.