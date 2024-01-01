stock photo similar to Heir Heads
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Heir Heads

aka Hair Heads

Heir Heads is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Apples & Bananas × Runtz. This strain grows into vibrant purple buds with strong Gelato terps of diesel and cookies. Heir Heads won second place for Sungrown Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heir Heads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

