stock photo similar to Heir Heads
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Heir Heads
aka Hair Heads
write a review
Heir Heads is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Apples & Bananas × Runtz. This strain grows into vibrant purple buds with strong Gelato terps of diesel and cookies. Heir Heads won second place for Sungrown Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heir Heads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Heir HeadsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Heir Heads products near you
Similar to Heir Heads near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—