HybridTHC 12.66%CBD

Hell On Wheels

Hell On Wheels is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Blueberry OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hell On Wheels is 12.66% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by General’s Aide, the average price of Hell On Wheels typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hell On Wheels’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hell On Wheels, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



