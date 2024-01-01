Hell On Wheels
Hell On Wheels is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Blueberry OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hell On Wheels is 12.66% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by General’s Aide, the average price of Hell On Wheels typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hell On Wheels’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hell On Wheels, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hell On WheelsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hell On Wheels products near you
Similar to Hell On Wheels near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—