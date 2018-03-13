High Noon Irish Cream is a cross of The Real McCoy and Cookies & Cream. Created by High Noon Cultivation of Oregon, this selected phenotype expresses a balance of its parents' best traits. It has a sweet but sharp oil and skunky nose with underlying notes of peppercorn and spice. The bud structure gains its density and glistening trichome coverage from its frosty Cookies & Cream father. This strain’s coloration spans many different shades of green that contrast against dark purple sugar leaves. High Noon Irish Cream’s aroma is a vibrant and sweet bouquet of citrus that invigorates taste buds on the inhale. The effects of this well-balanced hybrid tend toward a stony, cerebral euphoria that is great for leisurely activities as well as relieving digestive discomfort and muscle soreness
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find High Noon Irish Cream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry High Noon Irish Cream nearby.
Lineage
Products with High Noon Irish Cream
Hang tight. We're looking for High Noon Irish Cream nearby.