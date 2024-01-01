stock photo similar to High Score
Hybrid

High Score

High Score is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics from a genetic cross of Guava OZK x GM3 Gak. This strain descends from multiple generations of breeding to produce a plant that grows with vigor, into colorful verdant and purple buds that point to its Gelato ancestry. High Score produces an intensely-sedating high and a flavor profile of tropical fruit, citrus, sugary candy, and a funky gas base. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Score, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

