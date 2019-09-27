ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Burnwell Farms, Hindu Sour is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Sour Diesel. Buds tend to be light green with orange hairs and purple accents, grinding into a beautiful assortment of cannabis colors. The aroma is pungently earthy with slightly sweet undertones. The flavor is sour and spicy, producing an amazingly smooth smoke and uplifting experience.

Hindu Kush
Sour Diesel
