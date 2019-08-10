Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Holy Roller crosses Big Sur Holy Weed—a classic California sativa haze—with Do-Si-Dos, putting a new spin on a old favorite. Expect long, dense colas with trichome-splashed buds. Unique smells and flavors range from eucalyptus to turpentine, while some phenos offer more of the Do-Si-Dos lime haze flavor. This is a perfect strain for any connoisseur looking to step outside the box and try something new.
