stock photo similar to Holy Shiz
Holy Shiz
write a review
Holy Shiz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by the beloved BIOVORTEX Seeds crew. This strain features a kaleidoscopic and complex lineage: The Shiznit is one of its parents, and the second parent comes from crossing Banana OG with Sapphire Scout x Holy Crack. We are still learning about Holy Shiz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Shiz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Holy ShizOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Holy Shiz products near you
Similar to Holy Shiz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—