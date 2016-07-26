Sapphire Scout is a local legend grown by Vashon Velvet in Washington state. This sumptuous blend of medical-grade Girl Scout Cookie genetics crossed against True OG yields a plant that is equally potent and well-rounded. These sweet, pungent buds create a smooth smoke that applies a warming weight to the body and a peaceful lucidity to the mind.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Find Sapphire Scout nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sapphire Scout nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sapphire Scout
Hang tight. We're looking for Sapphire Scout nearby.