HybridTHC 21%CBD

Tha Shiznit

True to its name, this hybrid marijuana strain is a bona fide knockout. Bred by Shortstuff Seedbank, Tha Shiznit boasts a wild and complex lineage, including Amnesia Haze, Diesel, Master Kush and Jack Herer. A source of pride and joy for Shortstuff, the breeder explains that the strain "gives off a classic old school skunky flavour/fruity and some phenotypes express a unique strawberry smell." That's the shiz. We are still learning about Tha Shiznit's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tha Shiznit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

