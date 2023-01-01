stock photo similar to Honey Crisp
Hybrid THC 22%

Honey Crisp

Honey Crisp is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Jelly and Gas. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Honey Crisp is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Honey Crisp typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Crisp’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Crisp, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



