Honey Rock by Sumo Seeds is the product of selective breeding and the pursuit of exceptional cannabis. By crossing Super Widow (White Widow x Super Skunk) with Swazi Poison (Swazi x Durban Poison), Sumo Seeds created a rock-hard indica-dominant hybrid that combines landrace genetics with refined hybrids. Honey Rock’s effects are deeply soothing, offering stoney sedation and relief from aches and pains. This is not a daytime strain; the eclectic cannabinoid profile and overall potency make this strain one of Sumo’s heaviest. 

HIM916
Member since 2016
As with most Honey strains I found this hybrid to be Indica leaning, it's a pleasant high to just relax with.
Illmindofmine
Member since 2018
Not perfect, but a really chill strain to smoke after working or doing a lot in a day. Awesome way to chill out without the heavy stoney feeling. Easy to wake up the next day but makes you super lazy when you smoke it.
