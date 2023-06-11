rev cannabis came out with hood candyz proper name considering where I bought it. on the south side of Chicago 😂 RUNTZ x WHY U GELLY THIS IS A FIVE-STAR LOOKING ,TASTING AND SMELLING BUD ONLY POINTS DEDUCTION WAS FOR THE LOWER THC Content .DIALED IN AT 21%maxed out . A LITTLE OVER A 1% terp profile makes this one of the better Indica leaning hybrids out there ,one that you can be completely baked but still function on , one of the descriptions says it's an old school OG buzz, they are right pure nostalgia once you smoke it you know... a treat for us OG smokers and tokers... some might call it mids, I call it great medicine ,people need to stop being so pretentious when it comes to different cannabis strains ,different strains make everybody feel different, too many people think they're special nowadays...the only problem with that is they're not special in the slightest, just to be real. anywho smoke some of this and forget all about how cringe the world has become in 2024. 👽🪩